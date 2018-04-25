News
Riverbend to hold Military Appreciation Night
Riverbend Festival will celebrate all branches of the military on Wednesday, June 13, for Military Appreciation Night.
Playing on the Coke stage at 8:30 p.m. will be U.S. Fleet Forces Band.
The evening will include a massive re-enlistment ceremony.
"Tower of Power" will headline the Bud Light Stage at 8:00 p.m. The American R & B band has been performing since 1968.
Alternative hip-hop group "G. Love & Special Sauce" will be on the Bud Light Stage, Friday, June 8th.
Tickets are on sale now.