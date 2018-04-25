UPDATE: Traffic was a nightmare for drivers Wednesday morning on I-24. A semi overturned just before 4:30 am in the westbound lanes going into downtown.

Channel 3 kept you informed LIVE from the scene every step of the way and helped you get around.

It’s known as the gateway to downtown and the first view you see when you drive into Chattanooga. However, Wednesday morning, the Ridgecut came to a halt because of a major crash on the interstate.

"As it was approaching the bottom of the ridge cut it crashed, and it was a single-vehicle accident,” Sgt. Justin Kilgore, with the Chattanooga Police Department, said traffic was diverted to Moore Road, and it caused a chain reaction.

"This morning we had a huge queue as far as backups and traffic and secondary accidents, in general, are a big issue,” he said.

The interstate was shut down for about six hours. Crews had to empty the trailer before they could haul away the semi and clean up the mess behind.

"Boxes of motor oil in the back of truck caused a lot of the oil to [seep] out onto two lanes of the road,” Sgt. Kilgore said.

Police say one man was in the semi. He had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

It’s not clear if speed was a factor, but Sgt. Kilgore says the Ridgecut is a known trouble spot.

"In the afternoon, we have trucks in the fast lanes and are not supposed to be, that can cause a backup; you have people driving entirely too fast up and down the Ridgecut which causes a lot of the accidents,” he said.

Police also tell Channel 3 the semi leaked diesel fuel onto the road but did not pose a risk to the environment.

