A Chattanooga man was arrested on Tuesday for apparently stabbing a dog that ultimately died from its injuries.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Glass Street.

The police report says 20-year-old Cameron Samuel Jeffries approached two people who were setting on their front porch for a cigarette. As Jeffries approached them, the report says "a friendly German Shepherd" also walked up to the porch.

The witnesses on the porch told police that Jeffries threatened to stab the dog if it didn't stop following him as he walked away.

The report says the witnesses saw Jeffries chasing the dog a few minutes later. When the dog ran back onto the porch, the witnesses noticed two wounds and called McKamey Animal Center.

The dog was taken to McKamey where it later died.

Police found Jeffries at his home and took him into custody.

Jeffries is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.