AP source: Florida's Callaway fails drug test at NFL combine

A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International Airport

President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."

James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.

Former President George HW Bush greets mourners honoring his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush

With Iran and a list of other tough issues awaiting them, President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron are starting off the French president's three-day visit with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at George Washington's house

Claire Foy says the controversy over her pay for the Netflix series "The Crown" has changed her approach to Hollywood

Authorities found a BMW stolen from a Nashville area car dealer at an apartment complex last week but say they didn't figure out who the culprit was until tragedy had struck.

(Metro Nashville Police Department via AP). In this photo released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Travis Reinking sits in a police car after being arrested in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, April 23, 2018. Police said Reinking opened fire at a...

Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield is due to return to the witness stand in a lawsuit by a British tourist who claims he was seriously hurt in a fall while taking part in one of Copperfield's signature illusions in 2013.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Illusionist David Copperfield appears in court, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. A Nevada jury got a rare behind-the-scenes look at a David Copperfield disappearing act after a British man claimed he was badly hurt as he p...

Copperfield testifies on illusion where man says he was hurt

Arizona policymakers have not agreed on how to increase teacher pay or education funding ahead of a statewide walkout this week.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). File - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, teachers at Humphrey Elementary school participate in a state-wide walk-in prior to classes in Chandler, Ariz. Tens of thousands of Arizona teachers are poised to walk off the job th...

Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial will soon be in the hands of a jury.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand called Juul after months of complaints from parents, politicians and school administrators.

Former President George H.W. Bush's hospitalization a day after his wife Barbara's funeral has raised questions about whether stress or a broken heart played a role.

New federal data show that black students continue to be expelled and suspended from school much more frequently than their white peers.

An actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend has been granted bail while fighting charges that she helped recruit women into a cult-like group.

A Democratic newcomer is looking to pull off an upset victory for an open U.S. House seat in Arizona that has been held by Republicans since the early 1980s.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, former Arizona state Sen. Debbie Lesko speaks with a constituent during the meeting of the state committee of the Arizona Republican Party in Phoenix. Lesko is running against Hiral ...

One of five black women golfers who say they were told to leave a Pennsylvania club says it felt like they were "playing with targets on our backs.".

(Dawn J. Sagert /York Dispatch via AP). CORRECTS SOURCE TO YORK DISPATCH INSTEAD OF THE YORK DAILY RECORD- In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017 photo, Brewvino Owner and Manager Jordan Chronister talks about renovations that will be made following Brewvino...

Black woman golfer: It was like we had targets on our backs

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Former Florida receiver Antonio Callaway failed a drug test at the NFL combine, a mistake that could damage his draft status.

A person with knowledge of the situation says NFL teams were made aware of the result Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the league does not release that information publicly.

NFL Network first reported Callaway's failed test.

It was the latest misstep for a talented but troubled receiver who was once considered a lock to be a first-round draft pick. Now, some teams surely will take the 21-year-old Callaway off their draft board. Failing a drug test at the combine, a place prospects know they're going to be tested, is widely considered one of the more head-scratching results of the pre-draft process.

For Callaway, it's another huge red flag.

Callaway was suspended all of last season as part of an investigation into felony credit card fraud. He also was cited for marijuana possession in May 2017, stopped by police while riding in a car with a career criminal, and was part of a Title IX investigation in 2016 that centered on an alleged sexual battery. He testified during that case he was high on marijuana during the incident and was later found not responsible for the alleged misconduct.

At Florida's pro day last month, Callaway said every NFL team he spoke to at the scouting combine in Indianapolis and since wanted to know about the same thing: His past.

"They already know I'm a good athlete. Just know I'm not a bad person," said Callaway, who appeared out of shape and was working with his second agent in less than six months. "Somebody's just got to believe in me."

Callaway also said the recent birth of his first child, a daughter, changed him.

Callaway caught 89 passes for 1,399 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons at Florida. He hasn't played since the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017.

The Miami native was one of nine Florida players suspended during the 2017 season while being investigated for fraud.

According to police, Callaway used a stolen credit card to add $1,970 to his campus bookstore account and then used the money to purchase a high-end computer and fancy headphones. He eventually entered a pretrial intervention program that could result in the dismissal of the felony charges.

___

More college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

More NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

