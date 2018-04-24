News
Police investigating stabbing on Wilson Road
Police spokesman Rob Simmons says the victim was taken to a hospital by a personal vehicle.
Tuesday, April 24th 2018, 7:29 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, April 24th 2018, 7:31 pm EDT
Chattanooga police are investigating a stabbing on Wilson Road Tuesday evening.
It happened shortly after 5:45 p.m. in the 4600 block.
Police spokesman Rob Simmons says the victim was taken to a hospital by a personal vehicle.
The victim's condition is unknown.
Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.