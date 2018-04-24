The National Transportation Safety Board will meet next month to talk about two school bus crashes from 2016.

One is the Woodmore crash from November of that year.

It will be a year and a half since the Woodmore crash happened when the NTSB meets in Washington, D.C.

They will issue a special investigation report that will talk about ways to improve school bus transportation safety.

Two serious school bus crashes from November of 2016 will be part of one NTSB special investigation report.

One is from Baltimore and the other is the Woodmore crash. Thirty-seven people were hurt and 12 were killed in those wrecks combined.

"I'm hoping that this will bring a new national attention to school bus safety and the subject of seat belts on school buses,” Jim Hall, Former NTSB Chairman said.

Hall said the five board members received the final report this week and have started reviewing it.

Hall told Channel 3 it's rare for them to talk about two separate crashes in the same report, but he believes they want to emphasize a point. A push for seat belts could be part of it.

"I find it as a parent and a grandparent and as a citizen, we talk about putting our children first, but time after time, we see that is not the case,” Hall said.

Board members are expected to talk about what caused each crash. They'll also highlight what needs to be done to improve school bus safety.

"You should not be able to contract away your responsibility for safety. Unfortunately, we see some of these school districts doing with their school bus safety,” Hall said.

That could include addressing accountability in the school bus system.

"I hope that the families of the victims in the Chattanooga crash and other young children that have lost their lives in school buses will feel that the government has reacted and with the system that is going to look out for their safety in the future,” Hall said.

Hall said the meeting could last a full day.