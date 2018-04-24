A new Chick-fil-A is opening in East Ridge and that means new jobs.

The famous fast food restaurant is looking to hire 90 new team members to help prepare for the new location's grand opening on May 17.

The franchise owner is looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions to work in all areas, including leadership positions.

All team members are eligible for Chick-fil-A's Remarkable Futures, which provides $9 million in annual scholarships. The scholarships range from $2,500-$25,000.

Chick-fil-A has been named one of the "best places to work" by Glassdoor.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a top workplace and know that team members will find the same opportunities for growth at the new East Ridge Chick-fil-A,” said Chick-fil-A Franchise Owner Heath Kyle. “We are selling more than just chicken. Our goal at the new East Ridge restaurant is to impact and influence our team, our guests and our community.”