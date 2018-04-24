Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting after a person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Pinewood Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.