News
CPD investigating shooting after victim shows up at hospital
According to police, the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Pinewood Avenue.
Tuesday, April 24th 2018, 1:51 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, April 24th 2018, 10:53 pm EDT
Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting after a person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Pinewood Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
JUST IN: A person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. @ChattanoogaPD says they were shot on Pinewood Ave. The victim is expected to be okay. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/oNGieizyzp— Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) April 24, 2018
The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
If you know anything about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.
Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.