The wet weather caused problems for drivers during the Tuesday morning commute. A large tree fell on power lines and created a potential hazard for the community.

It took a team effort to remove a large tree off of Walnut Avenue. While they worked, drivers were forced to go around.

The tree knocked out power for about 500 customers. Police were worried the lines could snap onto one of the busiest streets in Dalton.

Drivers were forced to turn around until utility crews removed the tree. Police shut down Walnut Avenue from Dug Gap Road to Thornton Avenue for about six hours causing a traffic mess all over town.

In a statement, Dalton Utilities said the power outage was caused by an uprooted mature tree that fell onto a power pole, becoming tangled in the lines and as a result they lost two breakers.

The company said power was restored to all customers just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There were also some intersections without power. Police said it was not related to the downed tree, but they want to remind drivers that when lights go out at an intersection, they become four way stops.