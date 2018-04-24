UPDATE: One lane of Highway 68 is back open in Rhea County. It's been closed for more than 2 weeks after a portion of the road slid down Grandview Mountain.

BEFORE AND AFTER: The first picture was taken April 24 when the road slid. The bottom picture is what I see now. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/cAssIplCUP — Caitlyn Chastain (@CaitlynWRCB) May 12, 2018

Traffic cones line the road and temporary lights mark a portion of Hwy 68, and many drivers are happy to see it.

“I’m overjoyed!” driver Glen Reece exclaimed.

One lane is open to drivers traveling in both directions.

Reece travels over Grandview multiple times a month. Since the road closed, he’s had to take another route.

As soon as he heard a lane had been opened, he was one of the multiple cars lined up and waiting.

Without Highway 68, commutes became a headache for many drivers.

"You have to go all the way into Roane County, after you hit Highway 70 West, go up Rockwood Mountain," Reece said detailing his alternate route.

He said his commute will be 30-40 minutes shorter now that the road is open.

It's open to cars, trucks, and school buses but not heavy commercial vehicles like 18 wheelers.

Only one lane is open while crews continue to make repairs to the road.

Reece said he isn't worried for his safety.

"These guys know what they're doing," Reece explained. "They're doing a great job, they really are."

He’s just thankful TDOT is helping drivers while fixing the problem.

"It will keep me from going all the way around,” Reece said. “It'll keep me from going up Rockwood Mountain, which is a very dangerous mountain."

TDOT says the road won't fully reopen until the end of May.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Highway 68 will partially reopen this weekend as crews continue to repair the damage caused by a slide last month.

TDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn says one lane of the highway near log mile 5 will reopen to light traffic on Saturday morning.

No heavy commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel through the area.

Traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

Flynn says TDOT crews are still working to further stabilize the road and reinforce it, so both lanes can eventually reopen.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Jennifer Flynn says TN State Road 68 is still closed after a section of the roadway washed away after days of heavy rain.

Crews are still working using soil nailing to stabilize the ground under the roadbed.

The road is expected to be closed until the end of May, Flynn said.

PREVIOUS STORY: TDOT crews have begun work to repair a section of SR-68 near in Rhea County that is currently closed due to a slide.

The work is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete and the road will remain closed to through traffic as the repairs are underway. Estimated completion date is May 2018.

PREVIOUS STORY: Drivers on Grandview Mountain are getting used to longer commutes after heavy rains took out a portion of Highway 68, a major roadway in Rhea County.

TDOT officials said it started as a crack in the roadway. While Channel 3 was on the scene Tuesday, a tree fell on the crack causing a portion of the road to tumble down the mountain.

Officials said the damage is caused by water under the road.

“It’s really put a hardship on the whole community,” Grandview resident and business owner Robert Dannel said.

Dannel has lived in Grandview his whole life. He said problems with the roads happen all the time but are always fixed quickly.

Now, TDOT workers have a major fix on their hands. Engineers have been surveying the area to come up with a plan.

Dannel said not having the road open has Grandview residents concerned for their safety.

“What we worry about more than anything is the ambulance service is in Spring City, and they’re cut off. It’s 45 minutes or better to come around here,” said Dannel.

Officers are posted at either end of the closed road to help as much as they can.

Spring City is the closest town. With Hwy 68 open, it’s a 7-minute commute. Now, it takes nearly an hour.

Dannel hopes engineers find a permanent solution to a problem he said happens far too often.

“We need this taken care of as soon as possible,” Dannel urged. “We’ve got to get this road open.”

He’s also calling on state leaders to help.

“Governor Haslam pushed that gas tax through to repair these roads when the price of gas was just $2 a gallon, well it’s going up! That’s a hardship, so let’s see where that tax money is going. Let’s get this road fixed!” Dannel urged.

TDOT is not sure when repairs on the road will start.

A Rhea County Ambulance representative said Grandview residents don’t need to be concerned. Cumberland County EMS is stepping in to help. Any Grandview resident that needs an ambulance should call 911 as normal.

PREVIOUS STORY: Highway 68 in Rhea County is now closed, due to a portion of the road collapsing on Tuesday.

TDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn said the collapse was caused by the recent rain that fell across the Tennessee Valley.

"SR-68 will remain closed until further notice," Flynn said. "The area of the slide is approximately three miles north of U.S. 27 in Spring City, Tennessee."

Trees began falling by the highway, causing part of the roadway to completely fall off the mountain.

"Sheriff Mike Neal would like the Grand View community to know that we will have a deputy stationed on the mountain for calls 24 hours until the roadway is reopened for emergency vehicle traffic," a spokesperson for the Rhea Co. Sheriff's Office said.

Flynn said message boards will be posted to make drivers aware of the closure.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Rhea County Highway is down to one lane due to a large crack in the roadway.

The crack is located near mile 5.2 along Wassom Memorial Highway, between Spring City and Grandview.

In a post on Facebook, the Rhea County Sheriff's Office explained that the crack was caused by heavy rain over the past several days.

Jennifer Flynn with TDOT said this is an area where they have had issues before.