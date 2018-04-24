News
Tornado siren testing scheduled for Tuesday in Cherokee Co.
Tornado sirens will be tested Tuesday in Cherokee County, North Carolina.
Residents in Marble, Andrews, Topton and Murphy can expect to hear the sirens at 1:00 pm.
Cherokee EMS said the sirens may go off more than once before the test is finished.
They ask that residents remember that this is only a test.