UPDATE: 6-year-old Kaydon Ray Leach has been located and is safe, the TBI confirms.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a Blount County boy.

6-year old Kaydon Ray Leach was last seen Monday evening in Tallassee, TN. He was wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants.

He is 4' and weighs 60 pounds. Leach has brown hair and blue eyes.