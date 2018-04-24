News
UPDATE: Missing East TN boy located, safe
6-year-old Kaydon Ray Leach has been located.
Tuesday, April 24th 2018, 9:44 am EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, April 24th 2018, 4:04 pm EDT
UPDATE: 6-year-old Kaydon Ray Leach has been located and is safe, the TBI confirms.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a Blount County boy.
6-year old Kaydon Ray Leach was last seen Monday evening in Tallassee, TN. He was wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants.
He is 4' and weighs 60 pounds. Leach has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you see him, please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.