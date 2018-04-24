Austin, TX-based YETI has abruptly ended doing business with the National Rifle Association, according to a letter sent out to NRA members Friday.

Past NRA President and United Sportsmen of Florida Executive Director Marion Hammer stated, “Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. “

Hammer added contact information for the Austin company at the bottom of the letter.

On Monday, YETI tweeted a rebuttal to the NRA Foundation, calling the statement "inaccurate" and saying that "nothing is further from the truth" in response to the NRA's claim that the company has "declined to continue helping America's young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities."

YETI says that the "outdated" program that was offered to the NRA Foundation and other organizations was eliminated and that they were offered "an alternative customization program."

"YETI is unwavering in our belief in and commitment to the Constitution of the United States and its Second Amendment," the statement further reads.

Read the full letter from the NRA below:

For years YETI Coolers have been a hot item for sportsmen at the Friends of NRA Foundation Banquet and Auction events around the country.