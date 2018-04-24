UPDATE: It was an emotional day in court as a judge sentenced the driver in the deadly Woodmore bus crash.

Johnthony Walker will face four years behind bars for his role in the crash that killed six children.

Walker left the Hamilton County courthouse after being sentenced.

He is allowed to remain out on bond for 30 days, which is the time he has left to file an appeal.

"I just want to apologize for taking the lights out of your lives and how it has impacted everybody," Walker said through tears ahead of his sentencing Tuesday.

Diamound Brown, who lost her son D'Myunn, said she needed to hear it.

"I have longed for those words. I have been waiting on them to just come out of his mouth purely and I got that today," Brown added.

The judge explained his decision to sentence Walker to four years in prison, saying he weighed factors like Walker's employment and criminal history.

"The one he kept coming back to, which I think is important is that he sent him to prison to avoid depreciating the seriousness of the crime," Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston said.

The feeling inside the courtroom as the judge weighed his decision was tense.

At times, the gallery erupted as those listening became angry.

Jasmine Mateen, who lost her daughter Zyaira in the crash, was overcome with emotion.

She believes the sentence should have been longer.

"Four years isn't enough. He killed six lives, six innocent babies," she said.

Mateen was one of three mothers who addressed the court ahead of the sentencing.

Misti Nash, who lost her daughter Zoie, chose to speak on behalf of Walker, saying she forgives him.

"I remember seeing your face the day of the bus crash and I seen how you looked and I seen how hysterical you was and I seen the emotion," Nash said.

Even though the criminal case is finishing, the investigation into the crash is not.

The NTSB will hold a hearing in Washington in May looking into this bus crash and another in Baltimore.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker was sentenced to four years in prison. He will get credit for the nearly one year he spent in jail before his trial. Walker must serve 30 percent of the sentence before he could be eligible for parole.