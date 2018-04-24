News
Critics claim top officials' personal use of TVA aircraft may be illegal
The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy compiled the flight information based upon FAA records, and is questioning the need for TVA to provide such personalized air travel.
The Tennessee Valley Authority frequently used its jets and airplanes to transport TVA's president and its chairman back and forth to their respective homes in North Carolina and Mississippi in what critics say may have violated federal travel regulations.
According to FAA flight logs, TVA's aircraft were dispatched 31 times to Raleigh, N.C., where TVA President Bill Johnson has a home, and 76 times to Oxford, Miss., where TVA Chairman Richard Howorth resides. In another instance, TVA sent its jet to Philadelphia, near where Johnson grew up, on Christmas Eve.