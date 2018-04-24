Road conditions around the Tennessee Valley
Tuesday morning's commute is littered with trees and powerlines down with some roads being impassable due to flooding.
Lots going on that could impact your commute this AM:— Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) April 24, 2018
- Tree down Moody Sawyer Rd in Hixson
- Trees/power lines down on Memorial Dr in Red Bank
- Trees/power lines down Montlake Rd in Soddy Daisy
- Flooding on Boy Scout Rd in Hamilton County
BE CAREFUL! @WRCB
UPDATE 6:30 A.M.
BRADLEY CO:
- Lower Chestuee Road at Hickory Road - impassable due to water, detour on Baker Bridge Road
- Candies Creek Ridge Road at Mowery Road NW - tree down
CATOOSA CO:
- Old Mill Road near Catoosa Utilities
- Old Lakeview Drive near the bridge
HAMILTON CO:
- Montlake Road at Montlake Circle - trees/wires down
- 1000 block of Boy Scout Road to Hwy 153 - impassable, underwater
MURRAY CO:
- Crandall Elijay Road - flooded
POLK CO:
- Hwy 30 near Webb Store - limbs over roadway
WHITFIELD CO:
- Walnut Avenue closed -fallen powerlines and trees.
- Dispatch reporting lots of lights out
HAPPENING NOW: Large tree on Walnut Ave in Dalton is leaning on several power lines. All lanes are closed between Dug Gap Rd/Thornton Ave. @WRCB @WRCBtraffic pic.twitter.com/btkEBc7F2O— Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) April 24, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a fallen tree and fallen power lines, Walnut Avenue will be CLOSED between Dug Gap and Thornton Ave this morning. Repairs will take approximately 3 hours. Please plan alternate routes.— Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) April 24, 2018