Tuesday morning's commute is littered with trees and powerlines down with some roads being impassable due to flooding.

UPDATE 6:30 A.M. 

BRADLEY CO:

  • Lower Chestuee Road at Hickory Road - impassable due to water, detour on Baker Bridge Road
  • Candies Creek Ridge Road at Mowery Road NW - tree down 

CATOOSA CO: 

  • Old Mill Road near Catoosa Utilities
  • Old Lakeview Drive near the bridge

HAMILTON CO

  • Montlake Road at Montlake Circle - trees/wires down
  • 1000 block of Boy Scout Road to Hwy 153 - impassable, underwater

MURRAY CO: 

  • Crandall Elijay Road - flooded

POLK CO: 

  • Hwy 30 near Webb Store - limbs over roadway 

WHITFIELD CO:

  • Walnut Avenue closed -fallen powerlines and trees.
  • Dispatch reporting lots of lights out