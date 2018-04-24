Good Tuesday. We are still seeing areas of flooding this morning especially along Lookout Creek stretching from Hamilton into Dade County. While the creek is now receeding it will remain above flood stage until late tonight.

Through the day we will have cloudy skies and a few light on and off showers are possible. That will be the case through Thursday with temps remaining fairly constant. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs in the mid to upper 60s through Thursday.

Friday another weak front will move in late in the day. While it may bring an isolated sprinkle late Friday the main impact will be drier air and sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Temps this weekend will range from the 40s in the morning to the 70s in the afternoon.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

TUESDAY