The Tennessee Valley Authority is issuing water and road traffic cautions for transmission line work that will span from just north of Savannah Creek to Chickamauga Dam. This work is part of several projects to upgrade TVA’s transmission system to ensure continued delivery of power.

Area residents should expect to see helicopters working in this area from Tuesday, April 24, through the weekend. Work will begin at 7 a.m. each day. Here are the line crossings that impact waterways and major roads.

On April 24, helicopters will be used as transmission workers replace lines crossing Savannah Creek at the north end of Harrison Bay State Park. Traffic may be impacted on Highway 60 at the Hamilton-Meigs County line.

On April 26, helicopters will be used as transmission workers replace lines crossing inlets at Harrison Bay and Harrison Bay State Park. Traffic may be impacted on Highway 58 at Mahan Gap Road and South of Island Cove Marina near Harrison Ooltewah Road.

On April 29, work will move to the Chickamauga Marina area. Traffic will be impacted on Highway 153 on the south end of Chickamauga Dam.