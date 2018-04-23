EDITOR'S NOTE: Some may find the language in this video offensive.

A Marion County school bus driver has been terminated after a student passenger recorded video of the driver angrily using profanity on the phone.

The driver, Kelly Ross, can be heard loudly arguing on the phone while transporting students.

The student’s family turned the video into school officials, and Director of Schools Mark Griffith approved the termination of Ross.

The driver was not a county employee but worked for a school bus contractor.