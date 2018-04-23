The U.S. Post Office on Shallowford Road will host a Passport Fair this Saturday.

The fair will run from 9:00 am-2:00 pm at the USPS location at 6050 Shallowford Road.

Customers can schedule an appointment to apply for a passport online or by calling 423-499-8294. Space is limited.

Travelers can apply for a passport book, card or both.

The book is good for all international travel, while the card works for land and sea travel between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda.

USPS advises travelers check the expiration date on their passport because some countries require as much as six months' validity remaining for a person to enter.

Here are the fees required to obtain a passport:

Adults (ages 16+) Minors (Under age 16) PASSPORT CARD $30 $15 PASSPORT BOOK $110 $80 PASSPORT CARD and BOOK $140 $95

Travelers will also need to pay a $35 processing/acceptance fee. Also, a $15 fee for photos will be required. The Shallowford Road USPS location offers passport photo services.

"Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel overseas," a USPS spokesperson explained. The average time for passport applications and renewals is six weeks. However, for an additional fee, the State Department will expedite the application and process it within three weeks."