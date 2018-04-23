News
Early morning fire damages Walker Co. home
Officials say they don’t believe anyone lived in the home.
Monday, April 23rd 2018, 6:00 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, April 23rd 2018, 6:06 am EDT
An early morning fire has damaged a home in Walker County Monday.
A Walker County Sheriff's deputy spotted the fire and reported it.
Our Channel 3 crew was on the way to another story and arrived shortly after the fire was reported.
The home appears to be a total loss, and was reportedly unoccupied.
The intersection of Wheeler Road and East Warren Road are closed
Nearby homes were not in danger.