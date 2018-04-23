Good Monday. 2"-3" of rain so far has created some flooding problems this morning. We have a couple of Flood Warnings:

LOOKOUT CREEK NEAR NEW ENGLAND... Minor flooding is expected as flood stage is 12'. The current stage is 10.7' and rising.

CHATTANOOGA CREEK NEAR FLINTSTONE...Minor flooding is expected as the flood stage is 10'. The current stage is 9.2' and rising.

We will continue to see scattered showers on and off through the day and into this evening. An additional inch of rain is a possibility. We will still manage highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Tonight we will be cloudy with only a shower or two as the low drops to 54 degrees to start the day Tuesday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but comfortable with a high of 70. A stray shower or two is possible in the afternoon, but the chance of rain is only 30%.

Wednesday will be mild with temps ranging from 54 in the morning to 69 in the afternoon. We have a slight chance for a passing shower or two in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday we will be clearing out with highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s.

The weekend will be... wait for it... DRY! Saturday we will be sunny with a high of 71. Skies will remain mostly sunny Sunday with highs making it to the mid-70s.

