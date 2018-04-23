Constant rains Sunday and heavier storms and winds pummelled North Georgia, leaving some damage behind and power outages.

Other areas in North Georgia that have experienced problems are:

  • Dade County – power outages, trees on roadways
  • Walker County – report of a large oak tree on a house (306 W Withers Street), no injuries
  • Murray County – trees down on roads
  • Chattooga County – power outages and downed trees

 

 As of 5:00am Monday, over 250 North Georgia EMC customers were without power, significantly down from more than 3,000 customers last Sunday night.