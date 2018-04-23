News
Storms smack North Georgia, closing roads and disrupting power
Walker County Schools have been delayed for 2 hours because of road conditions across the area.
Monday, April 23rd 2018, 5:36 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, April 23rd 2018, 8:26 am EDT
Constant rains Sunday and heavier storms and winds pummelled North Georgia, leaving some damage behind and power outages.
Other areas in North Georgia that have experienced problems are:
- Dade County – power outages, trees on roadways
- Walker County – report of a large oak tree on a house (306 W Withers Street), no injuries
- Murray County – trees down on roads
- Chattooga County – power outages and downed trees
As of 5:00am Monday, over 250 North Georgia EMC customers were without power, significantly down from more than 3,000 customers last Sunday night.