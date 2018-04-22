News
Pipe bursts near Cummings Highway
A pipe burst near Cummings Highway on Sunday causing a mess.
Tennessee American Water Spokeswoman Daphne Kirksey said they have it under control.
Repairs are expected to place on Monday after the company coordinates with Norfolk Southern because of where the pipe is located.
Kirksey said no one is without water and she is unsure of what caused the pipe to burst.