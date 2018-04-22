Former NFL kicker and CBS broadcaster Jay Feely created a stir on social media by posting a photo of his daughter, her prom date, Feely, and one very specific other thing.

The thing was a handgun, and the caption was this, via ESPN.com: “Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys.”

After the tweet and the photo prompted a reaction from those who believe that making light of gun violence is inappropriate in a current climate that consists of school shootings and other attacks with firearms in public places, Feely posted a clarification: “The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking. I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue.”

Humor is subjective. For example, I could say that the kid shouldn’t worry because Feely’s vision isn’t very good. Some would think that’s funny. Some wouldn’t.

I also could say that far more offensive than the presence of the gun is the fact that Feely is apparently standing on his tippy-toes so that he’ll appear to be taller than the dude his daughter is dating. Some would think that’s funny. Some wouldn’t.