UPDATE: NEW YORK (AP) - An actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend has been granted bail while fighting charges that she helped recruit women into a cult-like group.

A federal judge in Brooklyn agreed Tuesday to release Allison Mack on $5 million bond and place her under home detention in California. She'll be living with her parents.

She has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking.

Prosecutors say she worked as a slave "master" and recruited women to a group led by a man who sold himself as a self-improvement guru to the stars.

Mack starred in The CW network's "Smallville," a show about the early life of Superman that ended in 2011.

Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his group called NXIVM (NEHK'-see-uhm).

Raniere also denies wrongdoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack will appear in Brooklyn Federal Court Monday for a bail hearing in a sex trafficking case connected to alleged cult leader Keith Raniere.

Mack, 35, was arrested Friday and pleaded not guilty to allegations of trafficking, conspiracy to commit forced labor and other crimes.

Mack remained in custody over the weekend after Judge Cheryl Pollak refused a request from her lawyers to release her without bail, NBC New York reported. The actress has appeared in a series of minor roles since starring in "Smallville" from 2001 to 2011 as young Superman's good friend Chloe Sullivan.

Raniere, 57, was arrested last month in Mexico after federal prosecutors accused him of coercing female members of Nxivm, described as a self-help group, into having sex with him and branding them with his initials, among other crimes.

Prosecutors said that Mack recruited “slaves” for Raniere — who is also identified as “Vanguard” in court papers — after describing Nxivm as a “women-only organization that would empower them and eradicate purported weaknesses the [NXIVM] curriculum taught were common in women," NBC New York reported.

In an undated statement posted on its website, Nxivm said it was working with authorities to demonstrate Raniere’s “innocence and true character.”

After Raniere’s arrest last month, Clare Bronfman, a billionaire philanthropist and board member of Executive Success Programs, a company under Nxivm, said there had been “many defamatory accusations made and I have taken them seriously.”

“Determining the truth is extremely important to me, and I can say firmly that neither NXIVM nor Keith have abused or coerced anyone,” Bronfman said in a statement.