Keep an umbrella handy! A low-pressure system will produce more rain across east Tennessee, north Georgia, and western North Carolina during the next few days.

Rain could get heavy at times Sunday night and winds will get stronger with gusts of 45 mph in the mountains, 30 mph in the valleys. Lows will be in the 50s again.

Localized areas of minor flooding could occur Sunday night and Monday.

Occasional showers will fall on Monday with highs in the mid-60s, and a thunderstorm can't be ruled out. We'll have more rain at times Monday night and Tuesday with only isolated showers Wednesday and Thursday when highs will warm to 70º.

Some charts show no rain chance on Friday followed by showers Friday night which will be gone by sunrise Saturday.

