The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested a Dayton, TN, man after he evaded police.

A deputy saw 19-year-old Ethan Dewayne Hall passing another vehicle by crossing over the double yellow lines on Highway 60.

Radar showed that Hall was traveling at a speed of 68 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The deputy attempted to catch up with Hall and pull him over. Hall continued traveling at high rates of speed and passing other vehicles by crossing the double yellow lines.

According to the arrest report, the deputy observed Hall passing vehicles at speeds between 80-90 mph.

Hall attempted to pass additional vehicles when the deputy caught up with him again, but he was unable.

Hall stopped his vehicle in the 5300 block of Highway 60, and the deputy performed a felony stop.

A spokesperson for the HCSO said, "Hall was taken into custody and told deputies he tried to evade the traffic stop because his license was suspended, which was confirmed."

Hall was arrested and is facing charges of evading arrest, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. His bond is set at $7,500.