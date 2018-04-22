UPDATE: An early Sunday morning fire in a section of the Lodge Cast Iron complex caused minor damage.

The fire was discovered in the seasoning area of Lodge’s 3rd Street Foundry.

Two Lodge team members reported the fire to the South Pittsburg Volunteer Fire Department and began fighting the fire with fire extinguishers.

The fire was quickly extinguished and came from a spontaneous combustion of filters used in the seasoning process. The fire caused minor damage to one of the company’s seven seasoning lines.

One Lodge team member was treated for minor smoke inhalation and returned to work Sunday night according to a news release from Lodge.

PREVIOUS STORY: Firefighters in South Pittsburg responded to a fire Sunday morning at the Lodge Cast Iron factory.

Channel 3 was the first on the scene, and we learned the fire had been contained.

Fire services were called to the scene between 5:00-6:00 am.

Channel 3 does not know if there were any injuries at this time.