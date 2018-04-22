News
Wanted Athens Park Bloods gang member arrested Saturday
A wanted Athens Park Bloods gang member is now behind bars.
Sunday, April 22nd 2018, 11:49 am EDT
Updated:
Sunday, April 22nd 2018, 12:09 pm EDT
28-year-old Rodney Lomnick was arrested Saturday on racketeering enterprise and racketeering conspiracy charges.
He was wanted under the Rico Indictment and for other various crimes.
Lomnick was one of six gang members the Chattanooga Police Department has been looking for following a massive roundup last month, in which 54 people from the gang were indicted on charges stemming from racketeering to murder.