The Special Olympics is celebrating a big milestone in the Tennesee Valley.

50 years have passed since the program launched in our area.

Saturday, athletes competed in the Special Olympics Spring Games at Red Bank High School.

The event kicked off with a law enforcement torch run.

Athletes competed in a variety of games.

The program represents more than 1100 athletes from Bledsoe, Bradley, Grundy, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Polk, Rhea and Sequatchie counties.

