Motorcyclist suffering life-threatening injuries following crash in Ooltewah
Saturday, April 21st 2018, 6:16 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, April 21st 2018, 6:46 pm EDT
A traffic investigation is underway in Ooltewah Saturday evening following a crash.
The crash involved two vehicles. One was a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The north side of Ooltewah Ringgold Road at Lee Highway is closed for the investigation. It is expected to reopen around 7:30 pm.