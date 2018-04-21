News
BCSO searching for auto theft suspect
The sheriff's office said the suspect is a black male.
Saturday, April 21st 2018, 5:39 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, April 21st 2018, 5:39 pm EDT
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is searching for an auto theft suspect.
In a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office said the suspect is a black male.
The male was seen inside the vehicle in the 3000 block of Old Freewill Road.
Another man who was inside the stolen vehicle has been arrested.
If you see anything suspicious, please call 911.