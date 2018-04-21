Verne Troyer, the actor best known for his role as Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" movies, died Saturday. He was 49.

News of Troyers' death was posted to his official Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the post says. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh.

Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."

"Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles," the post later went on to say. "Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much."

A cause of death was not immediately indicated.