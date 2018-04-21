Chattanoogans are raising money to help end Multiple Sclerosis, or MS, by walking.

Saturday, friends, loved ones and coworkers teamed up for Walk MS at Coolidge Park.

More than 2 million people are estimated to have MS.

The event also brought awareness to the community.

"Me, personally, I lost my mom to multiple sclerosis in 2012 and so this is a cause that's always been very near and dear to me and so this is my opportunity to give back as well," walk manager Megan Koontz said.

Organizers say the money raised from the event goes toward support groups, wellness programs and research.