The Creative Discovery Museum will host a special panel Sunday that will bring people of various faiths together to talk about raising children in Chattanooga.

The panel is constructed of individuals with many different faith perspectives.

According to the museum, the event is designed for parents, teachers any adult or teen interested.

The facilitator will be Charles Neal, pastor emeritus at First-Centenary United Methodist.

The Creative Discovery Museum said their panel will feature the following:

Sheila Boyington, MS, PE is co-Founder and President of Thinking Media in Chattanooga. She has two daughters and will be sharing her experiences raising children in the Hindu faith.

Alison Lebovitz hosts The A List with Alison Lebovitz, an engaging one-on-one weekly interview series for PBS that features a diverse array of local and national personalities. She has three sons and will be sharing her experiences raising them in the Jewish faith.



Edisa Razic is a salon owner and hairstylist in Chattanooga and she serves as the Community Engagement Coordinator for America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far for Creative Discovery Museum. She has two daughters and will be sharing her experience raising them in the Muslim faith.

Jospeh Wingfield is President of Wingfield Scale Company, one of the largest independent scale dealers in the county providing industrial scale and weighing systems. Joseph is a member of the Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Task Force. He is the father of five boys and will be sharing his experience raising them in the Christian faith.

The event will last from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm at the Creative Discovery Museum, with the discussion beginning at 6 pm.

The panel is free and open to the public. Everyone planning to attend must register on the Creative Discovery Museum's website.

Museum staff will be provided for children 3-11.