NASHVILLE --- The winning entries for the 2018-19 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest have been selected by staff members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The selections will appear in the annual calendar issue of the magazine, which will be available in early July.

The staff selected photographs from hundreds of submissions and had the challenge to narrow the entries to 13 photos that will appear in the calendar issue. The 2018-19 calendar will begin with the month of August and continues through the following July. Other entries will be kept on file and could have the opportunity to appear in future agency publications and on the agency’s website.

The photographers with the selected entries are Danielle Knowles (Smithville), John Bell (Martin), Brian Shults (Greenback), Galya Loewen (Nashville), Becky McRae (Bartlett), Christopher Nelson (Cookeville), Holly Nelson (Rockwood), Samuel Hobbs (Goodspring), Cecil “Cal” Calloway (Murfreesboro), Mary Glynn Williamson (Nashville), and Ronnie George (Spring Hill).