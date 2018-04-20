Robert Gillisse flew airplanes, sailplanes and hang gliders. He loved a sense of adventure, spending his free time skydiving and scuba diving.

Video captures 62-year-old Robert Gillisse in his element, doing exactly what he loved, flying. He is the latest pilot to die in a crash at the Collegedale Airport.

Police said he was alone when the two-seat plane crashed a couple yards from where it took off.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. It is not the first fatal crash the two agencies have looked into at the Collegedale Airport.

Friday's crash is the seventh crash to happen at the airport since 2004. Gillisse's death marks the 12th fatality in that same time.

The airport director, Chris Swain, said these incidents are unfortunate circumstances,“Bad things happen and we have had our fair share.”

Donations are being raised to help the family with burial arrangements.

One person was killed in a plane crash at the Collegedale municipal airport Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 6:30 pm.

Channel 3 has learned the pilot was 62-year-old Robert Gillisse of Ooltewah.

Gillisse was the only one in the aircraft and frequently used the Collegedale airport.

A spokesperson with the FAA told Channel 3, "A Kolb Mark III amateur-built aircraft veered off the right side of Runway 3/21 and onto the grass after landing at Collegedale Municipal Airport in Tennessee at 5:30 pm CDT [Friday.]"

Channel 3 spoke with an eyewitness who lives about 150 yards from the crash site.

Morty Lloyd says he is also a pilot. He says today was nice day to be flying and he couldn’t see anything wrong with the plane. He says there was no smoke coming from the aircraft and the engine was running smoothly.

He describes what he saw from his back porch.

“He made a downwind turn and as he continued downwind he made a base turn as if he were turning towards the runway," Lloyd tells Channel 3. "The airplane had a steep dive, the engine was producing power, but the airplane never came out of the dive and it ended up hitting the hillside next to the runway.”

The FAA will begin investigating the crash Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

There will be security on the scene throughout the night.

Officials say one person was killed in a plane crash in Collegedale Friday evening.

VIDEO: Here's a look at the scene of the plane crash in Collegedale.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Airport manager Chris Swain confirms the fatality and says the FAA will be investigating the crash.

Witnesses tell Channel 3, a pilot was testing a one-seater, experimental aircraft when the crash happened.

Crews on scene of a plane crash at the Collegedale Airport

The name of the victim has not been released.