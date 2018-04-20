"The Berke administration is enormously proud of Chattanooga's positive economic trajectory over the last several years, and we're committed to doing what we can to continue this remarkable growth. However, as the Mayor stated in his State of the City address, Chattanooga's economic growth also means that the costs of living are growing as well. Those who have been left out of the city's growing prosperity risk falling farther behind, as more and more of their income is absorbed by rent and transportation expenses. Left unaddressed, even with Chattanooga's rising wages, more people will find it increasingly difficult to remain in the neighborhood of their choosing and build wealth. We know our community obviously needs more affordable housing, particularly near our major employment centers.

Chattanooga is a city of creators, and we know that we can create opportunities for equity, ownership, and wealth-building in neighborhoods throughout Chattanooga. The $1 million commitment that Mayor Berke intends to make to the new affordable housing trust fund is an unprecedented commitment by local government to support our city's continued development while mitigating some of the unintended consequences it may have on families at the lower end of our economic spectrum. Our next steps will be to determine specifically where and how we can efficiently partner with local nonprofit agencies, private developers, and members of the community to apply these dollars in a way that produces the greatest value and protects affordability for the largest number of Chattanoogans. It is our intent to maximize every penny of this new fund in a way that creates a safe and stable Chattanooga for everyone. We can be a city that gets growth right."