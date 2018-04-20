CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) - A man who died in a Tennessee jail hours after he was arrested had more than 8 grams of methamphetamine on him when he was taken into custody.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports District Attorney Steve Crump has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate. Crump says he expects it to be ruled an overdose. An incident report by the Cleveland Police Department says the man and three other people were in a car that was searched at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine, 8 of which littered the ground where the man was standing. They were arrested on drug charges and taken to the Bradley County Jail. The man was found dead at 8 a.m. He hadn't been identified as of Thursday afternoon.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com