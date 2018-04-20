The Chattanooga Police Department has launched a program that will help them better assist adults and children in the community who have disabilities such as, but not limited to Autism, Alzheimer's, Dementia, or other cognitive or developmental disabilities.

The Take Me Home program will make it easier for officers to communicate with individuals with disabilities.

Enrollment in the database is confidential. It will allow CPD access to important information that will help them when responding to a person who is unable to speak, acts in a manner that could be misinterpreted by first responders or anyone who is unable to identify themselves.

“Having a photo of an individual, a summary of known behaviors, and emergency contact information for a community member with special needs at our fingertips can help officers better communicate with and reunite them with their loved ones sooner,” CPD Chief David Roddy said.

Take Me Home is a program that caught the attention of a Chattanooga firefighter who has a child with autism.

“When I first saw the Take Me Home software at an Autism workshop for first responders I knew that this was something that would benefit a lot of families in and around Chattanooga,” said CFD Captain Skyler Phillips.

CPD is being supported by the Chattanooga Autism Center who is already using this program.

"Individuals with autism wandering off is a critical concern for families. The Take Me Home program is an essential tool for law enforcement and will save lives in our community," said Roddey Coe, Vice President, Chattanooga Autism Center.