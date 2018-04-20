One person has died following a single car accident in Ooltewah Thursday.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Conner J. Meyers died from the injuries he received during the crash.

The wreck happened just before 9:45 pm Thursday in the 6400 block of Snow Hill Road.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said, "the ongoing investigation is indicating the victim ran off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll over, with the victim being totally ejected from the vehicle."

Meyers was not wearing a seatbelt.