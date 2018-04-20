The Tennessee football team will host its annual DISH Orange and White Spring Game Saturday, April 21, marking the first time fans will get a look at the new Vols under first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Kickoff is set for 2 pm ET and will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.

In addition to the live game where the first team offense will face the first team defense, Tennessee has several other promotions scheduled, including:

9:30 a.m. – Toyota Vol Village in Lot 9 opens, which includes giveaways, face painting, music, photos with Smokey and the spirit squad, food options, inflatable games, interactive areas and more.

Toyota Vol Village in Lot 9 opens, which includes giveaways, face painting, music, photos with Smokey and the spirit squad, food options, inflatable games, interactive areas and more. 12:30 p.m. – Gates Open

Gates Open The first 5,000 fans in Gates 10 and 21 will receive a free "Fan-dana" from Coca-Cola.

12:55 p.m. – The Vol Walk

The Vol Walk 2 p.m. – Kickoff

The game will also be the first opportunity for fans get the "official fan shirt" for the 2018 season.

Nashville country music sensation Trent Harmon (Big Machine Records) will perform at the Toyota Volunteer Village in Lot 9 prior to the DISH Orange & White Game. Harmon won the 15th season of American Idol in April of 2016. His hit song, "There's A Girl" is currently being played throughout the nation.