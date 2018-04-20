The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released their 2017 'Crime in Tennessee' report Friday.

The report showed that during the most recent reporting year, the number of reported instances of crime increased slightly overall.

CRIME IN TENNESSEE: We've just released our annual snapshot of the volume and nature of crime in our state.



NEWS RELEASE: https://t.co/1zAwNrTj1O



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/TH6Xrp9NGP pic.twitter.com/rxICViwakc — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2018

The study compiles data from each law enforcement agency in the state through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

The TBI found the following during their study:

Reported instances of Murder increased 6.7% from 2016 to 2017.

Reported Rape offenses increased 3.2% in the same time period.

The number of individuals arrested in connection to reported crimes decreased by 0.1% from 2016 to 2017.

Juveniles accounted for 6.4% of all arrests, down from 6.5% in the previous year.

‘Simple Assault’ accounted for 67.0% of all reported domestic violence offenses.

Drug/Narcotic Violations increased 4.9% in the previous year.

The number of DUI arrests continued to trend downward in the past year.