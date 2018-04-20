News
UPDATE: Missing man in Grundy Co. found
Kevin Leo Nunley from Pelham was last seen on February 12.
Friday, April 20th 2018, 11:05 am EDT by
Updated:
Friday, April 20th 2018, 1:17 pm EDT
UPDATE: Kevin Leo Nunley has been found, according to the sheriff's
PREVIOUS STORY: The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help find a missing man.
Nunley is 5'10" and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
According to the sheriff's office, he is driving a black Nissan pick-up truck.
If you have any information that can help deputies find Nunley, call 931-692-3466.