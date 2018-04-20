UPDATE: Kevin Leo Nunley has been found, according to the sheriff's

PREVIOUS STORY: The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help find a missing man.

Kevin Leo Nunley from Pelham was last seen on February 12.

Nunley is 5'10" and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

According to the sheriff's office, he is driving a black Nissan pick-up truck.