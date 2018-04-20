UPDATE: Chattanooga based outdoor store Rock/Creek has been purchased by Uncle Dan's Outfitters, a part of Camping World.

Rock/Creek announced the news Friday.

According to a press release, Rock/Creek will continue to operate as an individual brand.

“We believe in the Rock/Creek brand. It’s been a good thing for Chattanooga for more than 30 years, and it will continue to be a community-based, hyper-focused retailer in the outdoor specialty market,” said Chad Wykle, a co-owner of Rock Creek.

Wykle said this partnership will allow Rock/Creek to expand its presence online and regionally.

“While our industry has been challenged in the past five years, 2017 was another growth year for Rock/Creek. Partnering with Uncle Dan’s will give us the horsepower to build upon our continuing success and to expand our regional and online presence, while delivering the same level of quality — from the same passionate team — to every customer we serve," Wykle added.

Dawson Wheeler, one of Rock/Creek's founders said the partnership will benefit everyone.