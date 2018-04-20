News
Person shot at high school in Ocala, FL; suspected shooter in custody, deputies say
Deputies in Ocala, FL, are responding to a shooting at a high school, officials said.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been injured and is being treated by medics.
The suspected shooter, also a student, is in custody, deputies said.
Investigators said the injured student did not suffer life-threatening injuries, and it is unclear if the shooting was intentional.
