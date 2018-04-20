News
Delays expected on Ringgold Rd due to construction
Drivers who take Ringgold Road as part of their daily commute can expect delays today. The City of East Ridge wants to inform drivers that delays are to be expected in the area of Ringgold Road and I-75 due to construction lane closures. Plan ahead if you
