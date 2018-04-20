News
Crashes cause morning delays
The Friday morning commute is being delayed by 2 crashes.
UPDATE: Two separate crashes are causing major delays for the Friday morning commute. The crash on I-24 eastbound near Cummings Road is now clearing, but delays remain at 7:45 a.m.
Four cars crashed near the Cummings Road exit before 7 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital. Traffic is backed up to the state line. Expect delays until around 9 a.m.
A crash on I-75 southbound at East Brainerd Road is causing backup past Shallowford Road.