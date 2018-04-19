UPDATE: Channel 3 is learning the TNReady testing issues will not negatively impact students or teachers.

The Tennessee General Assembly struck a deal on Thursday that said the testing results will only count if it benefits students, educators and districts.

Emotions have come to a boiling point with the online TNReady test. It's been plagued with issues since it launched in 2016.

Sophomore Tatum Bigham and other students at Bradley Central High School have had enough.

"It was ridiculous because a student shouldn't have to put their time and thought into something for it not to even count," Bigham said.

Vendors for the test have changed from Measurement, Inc to Questar, but the issues haven't gone away.

Bigham told channel 3 she and her classmates have had trouble connecting to the test, logging in and staying online. They've also noticed their computers freeze and some of their work missing.

Bigham said the problems have extended from practice tests to end of course exams.

"Whenever we get minor setbacks like this or even major setbacks like the work being missing, it really discourages students because they have to sit and think 'what if we do have to retake this test?' We're not going to be able to put the same thoughts that was the first time on this piece of paper a second time," Bigham said.

That's why she contacted her state senator, Mike Bell, to see what could be done.

He and other lawmakers passed legislation that would prevent teachers and students from being punished by the test.

“Our students’ and teachers’ hard work should not be penalized due to a cyber attack or any other TNReady system failure,” said Senator Bell. “This legislation holds them harmless.”

Bigham hopes the problems are over.

"It's kind of nerve-wracking because what if the same thing happens with my math portion because like I said my grades mean a lot to me," Bigham said.

The legislation passed on Friday said school systems can choose either not to count the test at all or to count it up to 15% of a student's grade for the spring semester.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Tennessee Legislature says the TNReady test scores will not count against students and teachers this year.

Channel 3 has confirmed, test scores will only count if they benefit students, teachers and their districts.

The scores will not count if there is no benefit.

The decision was made after three days of testing that began with what the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) says was a deliberate attack on the computer system, which kept students from logging in to take the test.

The state has asked the TBI to investigate the attack.

